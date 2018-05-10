The closure of a busy north-side Thunder Bay thoroughfare is being pushed back a week.

City officials announced that the section of High Street between John Street and Bay Street will now be closed starting the week of May 21.

The city had said the street would be closed starting the previous week. The section of Cornwall Avenue above that section of High Street will also be closed starting May 21.

No reason for the change in date was given in a written release from the city.

The street closures are happening so work can be completed on the retaining wall that runs along High Street.

City officials said the work is expected to take about six weeks. Local traffic will still be able to access the area.