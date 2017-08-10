Work has resumed on the High Street retaining wall replacement project after an explosion at the site last week. (Thunder Bay Culture & Events / Facebook)

Work has resumed at the High Street retaining wall a week after an explosion temporarily brought the project to a standstill.

The blast occurred the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 1, when a worker operating rock-breaking equipment detonated an undiscovered explosive device buried at the site. There were no injuries.

Work was halted, and a demolitions expert from Ottawa company Explotech visited the site, located at High and Cornwall streets.

Stop-work order lifted

Now, the city has received a report from Explotech, which has been forwarded on to the Ministry of Labour. The ministry has lifted its stop-work order, allowing the project to resume, said Mike Vogrig, City of Thunder Bay project engineer.

"The people at Explotech ... say these kind of things do happen on occasion," Vogrig said, adding that the report states the explosion may have been caused by an undetonated explosive device that had been inadvertently left over during previous blasting work at the spot.

It's unknown if any more explosives remain buried at the site. Vogrig said the report recommends the contractor take a number of steps to protect workers there, including bringing in a type of blast shield to project backhoe operators during excavation work.

The Explotech employee will also return to the site after it's cleaned to check for evidence of more explosives, as well, Vogrig said.

Completion delayed

Vogrig said the week-long delay, as well as the extra precautions that will be taken going forward, will likely result in the project's completion date getting pushed back.

Originally, the replacement of the High Street retaining wall was scheduled to be done by October 31. Now, Vogrig anticipates work will continue for two or three weeks beyond that date.

"Could be more, could be less," he said. "That's my best guess, currently."