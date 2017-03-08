Thunder Bay city councillor Brian McKinnon says that the long-anticipated work on the High Street retaining wall is expected to begin this spring, but will likely stretch through the rest of the 2017 construction season.

Council voted this week to adopt an engineering plan and design scheme for the wall, which will include a pre-cast facing which can be set with the appearance of a stone wall.

McKinnon, who represents the Red River ward, where the wall is located, said the scope of the work will be extensive, and said he expects High Street, south of Red River Road, to be closed for several months.

"Obviously, the frost's got to get out of the ground," McKinnon said. "But I would think probably late May and they anticipate that the street will be shut down for the majority of the summer."

A memorandum to council earlier this year expanded on the degree of deterioration in the 70 year-old structure.

It includes the fact that it is leaning toward High Street, the stone and mortar joints are loose, cracked and missing in several spots, and its exposed areas allow water to seep into the structure.

McKinnon said there are plans to salvage existing stone and incorporate it throughout the new design, adding that he's relieved the project will soon be underway.

"It's been two-and-a-half years," McKinnon said. "It was a long process but I think that at the end of the day, I think most people are going to be pleased."

The city has already budgeted $550,000 of the $2.4 million price tag for the work with the rest expected to come from federal gas tax money.