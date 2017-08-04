Work on the reconstruction of the High Street retaining wall in Thunder Bay, Ont., remains halted as the city investigates an explosion at the site on Tuesday.

The blast occurred Tuesday afternoon, when an employee using rock-breaking equipment mounted on an excavator accidentally detonated an undiscovered and unidentified explosive device.

There were no injuries, but work at the site — located at High Street and Cornwall Avenue — was immediately suspended.

City of Thunder Bay project engineer Mike Vogrig said the site was visited by a demolitions expert from an Ottawa company on Thursday morning, who did a survey.

"He provided his thoughts and some information," Vogrig said. "We don't have anything formally from them yet."

The expert is writing a report, Vogrig hoped would be ready in a few days.

There's no word on what kind of device caused the explosion, but the city said earlier this week that it's believed to have been something left there from earlier construction projects.

There's no word on when construction at the site may resume.

"We have to go through this process and see what kind of things we have to do moving forward, and then we'll have a kind of better idea on what kind of time that's going to take," Vogrig said.

Work to replace the 70-year-old retaining wall began in June.