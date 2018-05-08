North-side Thunder Bay streets to close for retaining wall work

Two north-side Thunder Bay streets will be closed to traffic for several weeks as work on the High Street retaining wall resumes.

South High Street between John and Bay streets, and Cornwall Avenue above South High Street, will close to traffic starting May 14.

The six-week closure is due to work resuming on the High Street retaining wall.

Street access will be allowed for local traffic. Detours will be posted for all others travelling through the area, the city said.