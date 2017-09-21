It is considered to be one of the best gold mine camps in Canada, and the reclamation underway at the Hemlo Gold Camp near Marathon, Ont., could also make it one of the best mining cleanups in the country.

The Hemlo camp was home to three mines, operating side by side, for nearly three decades. Now, the Golden Giant and David Bell Mines are empty fields.

The Gold Giant Mine operated until 2014, while the David Bell Mine ceased production in 2010. The Williams Mine, the furthest west of the three operations, at this point, could run its open pit and underground workings until 2031.

Williams Mine, which could operate until 2031. It's both underground and open pit. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

"To see [them] close down is definitely a hard thing to see, but we wanted to make sure it was done responsibly," said Jeremy Dart, Barrick's environmental superintendent. "A lot of the employees and people that worked here had some excellent training and skills they were able to take to other mining operations, or other career sets."

Dart has worked at the Hemlo mines since they opened up in the mid-1980s. Back then, there was no mine reclamation plan, or environmental closure plan. Fast forward to the early 2000s when the mines were getting to the end of their life, and Dart had to come up with a way of remediating the site.

Closure plans needed

"All three mines started in the mid-1980s," Dart said. "The Golden Giant Mine closed in 2006. We purchased that property in 2011, and continued to operate it until 2014."

"Prior to the 1990s there was no requirement for a closure plan for any mines in Ontario," he said. "Now we have to have prescribed plans, even before you open a mine you have to have a closure plan so that we know how to close it before we open it."

What was once an area that had headframes, offices, shops, garages, roads and lots of infrastructure, is now a field. Grass grows on the site, and small trees have been planted on thousands of hectares. The mine sites are kilometres long.

This field is the former site of the Golden Giant Mine. All of the topsoil was moved here, grass grows, and there are many little trees hidden in the grass. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

There are still many hints gold was pulled out of the ground. Since the three mines were all connected underground, ventilation systems, and their above ground pipes are still hissing and humming away, to ensure mining can still take place at the Williams Mine.

And, the trees are still very small.

"The reclamation process does take time, and we hope to one day see this as returning the property back to the surrounding area, with an aesthetic value, and with no environmental impact."

Jeremy Dart, Environmental Superintendent with Barrick, estimates this tree at the former Golden Giant Mine site is about five years old. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

"Some of the comments that we receive from people who travel though the area, they're like, 'Wow, it's really green over there.' You can see that the reclamation is starting to take shape."

Safety a concern

Dart said some of the items that mining companies need to consider include water quality, aesthetics of the site, stability of the ground, and any dams or ponds in the area.

Safety is also a concern. Old mine shafts need to be capped, with a solid layer of concrete to ensure that wildlife, as well as people on the site cannot fall into the hole. Dart said one shaft, at the former Golden Giant site, goes 1,200 metres underground.

A cap at the former Golden Giant Mine site. Under the concrete pad is a shaft that runs 1,200 metres underground. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

The work on how to best remediate the area continues, even though two of the mines have already closed.

Dart said Barrick continues to experiment with a rock, sand and wood waste mix, that could be used as soil on the site. The reclamation already done involved moving soil from various areas of the mine, to ensure that trees would be able to root in the rocky area.