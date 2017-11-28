Officials at a mining company say a 60-year old technician has died after being struck by an equipment in an underground mind near Marathon, Ont. on Monday morning.

According to a written statement from Barrick Gold Corporation, Eulogio (Bot) Gutierrez was struck by a piece of mobile equipment at the company's Hemlo mine at around 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 27.

"Our thoughts are also with everyone at Hemlo who counted Bot as a friend and colleague for more than 30 years," Barrick President Kelvin Dushnisky said in the statement.

Gutierrez joined the company in 1987 at the Hemlo mine.

Provincial authorities are currently at the site conducting a investigation to determine the cause of the accident, according to officials.

"We will devote all available resources to determining the causes of this incident so that we can work to prevent such a tragedy from occurring again," Dushnisky said.

No other injuries were reported.