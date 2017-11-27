LIVE Thunder Bay More Streams
Help people & win a CBC holiday prize pack
Complete a new activity each day in December in order to win CBC holiday prize pack
By Lindsay MacKenzie, CBC Communications Posted: Nov 27, 2017 7:00 AM ET Last Updated: Nov 27, 2017 7:00 AM ET
Here's something fun this holiday season. CBC Thunder Bay challenges you to get in the holiday spirit by completing a new activity each day from the holiday activity calendar.
Give it your best effort and you're entered to win a CBC holiday prize pack, which will be drawn on December 27, 2017.
Here's how you play:
- Bookmark this web page and return frequently, 24 times in fact.
- Click on the current day of the month and do activity outlined.
- Fill in the entry form by clicking on the 'prizes' button and enter to win!
- Hit repeat and come back for a new activity each day. There's 24 in total, which means you have 24 chances to win!
- Share your fun with CBC Thunder Bay and tag us in photos that you post to social using the hashtag #CBCSOTSONT
How's that to put you in the festive spirit!
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
[an error occurred while processing this directive]
Tuesday
Chance of flurries
1°C
Wednesday
A mix of sun and cloud
3°C
Thursday
Chance of flurries
1°C
Friday
A mix of sun and cloud
3°C
Saturday
A mix of sun and cloud
3°C
Latest Thunder Bay News Headlines
Top News Headlines
- 'She's a person who wouldn't give up': Assault victim Marlene Bird wanted to tell her story
- Former MP to ask International Criminal Court to investigate Canada's Afghan war conduct
- Supreme Court upholds 1st-degree murder convictions of Calgary couple who beat girl to death
- The cost of love: Why not everyone is thrilled for Harry and Meghan
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talks social policy, housing at Toronto conference