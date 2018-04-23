Residents in northwestern Ontario will now be able to receive up-to-date seasonal information this spring, thanks to a new and free mobile app by the Northwestern Health Unit.

According to a media statement earlier this month, by downloading the Healthy Environment app, users can get relevant information and alert notifications for health hazards that the public should be aware of, such as city water boil advisories and beach closures.

"The best part of the app is that the public will be able to access useful information even when they are outside of cell service areas," said Thomas Nabb, the health unit's manager of environment health.

The app also allows users to electronically submit photos of ticks they found and a public health inspector will review the image and contact the user with further information.

"People will still have to keep ticks in a container until it has been identified, but this will save a trip to our office it is a wood tick," said public health inspector, Mike Mackie.

Officials said the app is currently only available for Apple phone users as the android version is still in development and will be launched later this year.

Users interested in downloading the app can find it in the App Store under NWHU or Healthy Environments.