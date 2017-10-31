Looking for a good scare? Or wondering where the best houses to trick or treat at are located?
Thunder Bay has many haunted yards across the city.
Many have been attracting attention before the big night with people stopping to look and take pictures in front of houses. Such as the two on Pine and River street, that feature the grave site of the local Sears and boarded up windows. Or Michel Dumont's house on North Algoma Street that is littered with large home made decorations like a giant octopus.
Here are some of the best decorated yards across the city and where to find them.
A list of houses with elaborate Halloween decorations in Thunder Bay can be found on the haunted yards website.
