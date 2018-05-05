A highlight of the annual Folkore Festival in Thunder Bay, Ont. is always the performance stage, featuring musicians and dancers representing cultures from around the word.

Among the familiar faces onstage this year will be 13-year-old Harleen Dhillon, who has been performing for close to a decade, entertaining audiences with her Bollywood-style routines — routines that she created with determination, imagination and examples from films.

"I've been self-taught ever since I started dancing," she said.

"I would go downstairs to our basement, and I would try to come up with moves. And I'd constantly just dance until I felt like it's really good."

Her first public performance was at the age of four, she said, when she entered a local talent contest.

"I loved it," she said. "And ever since then I've just been dancing."

Mastering choreography on her own was sometimes difficult, but she relied on family for feedback, she said. These days, she often takes videos of her routines so that she can review and make changes.

Videos have also been a way to share her performances with her grandmother in India, who sends Dhillon a steady stream of colourful beaded and sequined traditional outfits to wear onstage.

Stepping onstage solo has sometimes been nerve wracking, she said, but she's always remembered to have fun.

"Even now, it's like I'm dancing like no one's watching. I just dance like I would on another day in my basement."

This year, she will also have some company onstage. On Sunday she will perform a Bhangra dance with her younger brother, Ishaan.

The 45th annual Folklore Festival takes place Saturday May 5 from noon until 11 p.m. and Sunday May 6 from noon until 7 p.m. at the Fort William Gardens.