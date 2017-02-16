A long-running non-profit that organizes after-school programming for children in Thunder Bay, Ont. says a lack of stable funding is behind its decision to close.

Harbour Youth Services, which has been operating in the city for 46 years, will fold at the end of the school year.

"It certainly wasn't a decision that came about quickly, or on the spur of the moment," said program manager Joanne Tomlinson.

"There's so many things I'm going to miss about this program."

Tomlinson said the organization, which hasn't had core funding since 2002, has come to rely more and more on fundraising over the years, and it was becoming unsustainable. Government grants have also been difficult to obtain, she said.

A school principal leads a snowshoeing demonstration as part of Harbour Youth Services after-school programming in Thunder Bay, Ont. (facebook.com/hyskids)

"Unfortunately those grants are far and few between, and quite competitive in our community. There's lots of great organizations and we're all out ... kind of scrambling for the same funds, and to operate like that is tenuous at best."

Harbour Youth Services, which was founded in 1971, provides free after-school activities to kids, facilitated by teachers, that promote everything from literacy, to nutrition, to physical activity. At the heart of it all, is a focus on kindness, said Tomlinson.

"Inherent in everything we do is a desire to teach kids that it's their responsibility to help others," said Tomlinson.

"Our activities have changed over the years, but the core is caring and kindness."

Tomlinson said she's hopeful that other organizations in the city will find a way to fill the void left by Harbour Youth Services, when it closes in June.