A young soccer player from Thunder Bay, Ont. has been snapped up by a university in the United States known for its sports programs.

Hannah Melchiorre, 17, has received an athletic scholarship to Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind.

Getting the offer from Purdue was a thrill, the young soccer star said.

"I face-timed my roommates immediately, and we were just so happy," she said. "I told my parents and we were all very ecstatic."

"It was a really good moment."

Melchiorre played with the Thunder Bay Chill reserve program and attended St.Ignatius High School, but has already been playing south of the border. For the past two years, she's been attending Shattock-St.Mary's School in Faribault, Minn. — a boarding school with specialty programs and a track record of seeing high-calibre athletes pass through its doors.

Alumni include NHL stars Sidney Crosby and Jonathan Toews, as well as Amanda Kessel and Monique and Jocelyne Lamoureux of the U.S. national women's hockey team.

'I just feel in love with the environment'

The decision to make the move to Purdue seemed like a natural fit, Melchiorre said.

"I just feel in love with the environment, and the coaches," she said of a visit to the school. "They have the right ideas for coaching philosophies that I like and that I can look forward to learning from."

"I think it was just the right fit for me, honestly."

Now that she's slated to join the Big 10 conference, Melchiorre said she's looking to reach the highest level in the sport that she can.

"Soccer is at its height in America, and I want to go as far as I can go in soccer," she said.

"The U.S. was just the right place for me I think to try and get to where I want to be."