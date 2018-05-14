For the first time in Thunder Bay, Ont., a multicultural club at Hammarskjold High School is hosting a week-long multicultural event starting on Monday to showcase the different cultures in the community.

After 13 years of teaching ESL (English as a second language) at various secondary schools in the Lakehead, Sari Johnston said she always had a burning desire to start a multicultural club that's led by students.

They started by calling themselves the International Students club. Today they are known as the Multicultural Club at Hammarskjold High School. ESL teacher Sari Johnston, student Heran Zhao and Nicole Croes from the city's multicultural association are organizing the week's events.

"Over the years, working with students from various backgrounds, I find that they are coming here, not knowing anyone, wanting to join clubs [but] not always interested in athletics," Johnston told CBC Thunder Bay's Superior Morning.

"A lot of them are shy [and] haven't made friends yet [so] over the years I thought we need to have a club where these students can feel comfortable and join right when they come."

She said she approached Grade 11 student Haren Zhao last year and brought up the idea of starting a club for international students at Hammarskjold.

"I transferred to Hammarskjold this school year and I've always been advocating for multiculturalism in the city and I was pretty excited when Mrs. Johnston reached out to me last year," she said.

Zhao remembers the first day of school in Canada, four years ago, and the feeling of isolation as she was just one of two newcomers in her entire high school.

Nicole Croes also recalls the same feeling.

Croes, who now works with the Thunder Bay Multicultural Association as a youth program assistant, was also one of Johnston's ESL students at Hammarskjold.

"I remember my first day ... I was very scared, just because it's like a new environment," Croes explained. "[But] during those ESL learning sessions, that's where I felt more included because there are students from different countries."

Multicultural week

Starting on May 14, every lunch hour Johnston, Zhao and the members of the multicultural club will hold a event to showcase the diversity at Hammarskjold and celebrate various cultures through activities.

"There will be different themes for the day, so we've planned food, entertainment and Indigenous culture and we also want to showcase some of the active cultural groups in the city [so] they are going to come to the school and perform during lunch," Zhao explained.

ESL teacher Sari Johnston said in the past 13 years, she has learned about so many different cultures and backgrounds. She said she's excited to see what the students come up with for the one-week multicultural event. (Heran Zhao / Hammarskjold Multicultural Club)

With students from Mexico, Syria, Libya and China, Johnston said she decided to reach out to the city's multicultural association to help the club connect with different groups in the community for the week-long event.

"Right now [I'm making sure] they have all the right resources and the community partnerships," Croes said.

The first event will kick off at lunch on Monday, with cultural performances of song and dance from the students at Hammarskjold.

Throughout the week a powwow ceremony will also take place to celebrate the Indigenous culture in Thunder Bay as well as a food sale, featuring different baked goods from all around the world.

"We're going to have Finnish food, Chinese food, [Nepalese] food, Ukrainian food and it's going to be great," Zhao said.