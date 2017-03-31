Thunder Bay's Haley Irwin will serve as an alternate captain for Team Canada's national women's team as they take to the ice for the IIHF Women's World Hockey Championship.
The International Ice Hockey Federation tournament, which runs from March 31 to April 7 in Plymouth, Mich., near Detroit, will pit Canada against its American rivals in the first game of the round robin portion Friday.
Joining Irwin as assistant captains for the week-long championships are Brianne Jenner from Oakville, Ont.and Natalie Spooner from Scarborough, Ont.
Marie-Philip Poulin from Beauceville, Que. will wear the "C" for captain.
Canada's National Women's Team has appeared in every world championship gold-medal game since the tournament's inception in 1990, winning 10 gold medals, including the last two.
