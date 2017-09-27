Global trends in employment and labour will be discussed by Thunder Bay-Superior North MP and federal cabinet minister Patty Hajdu and her G7 counterparts this week.

Hajdu is meeting with other employment and labour ministers from G7 nations in Turin, Italy, starting Thursday.

The meetings will focus on some of the challenges the member nations are facing in terms of employment and labour, as well as skills and training, Hajdu said Wednesday.

Global trends

"The conversation is really focussed on skills and training, the issues around automation and technological changes, and of course all of us are experiencing an aging population, so looking at how we actually deal with populations that are aging," she said. "How we support older people, not just around the need for supports as they age, but also around flexible pensions, better support for the care economy."

Hajdu said that although the different G7 member nations have different economies and social realities, there are global trends that affect them all.

"That's what makes coming together so great," she said. "We can, as a country, of course, share some of the things that we're considering and we're working on, some of our successes. But we also have the opportunity to learn from our colleagues."

The meetings will run through to Saturday.