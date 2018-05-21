Habitat for Humanity seeks to 'ReStore' items bound for landfill

Habitat for Humanity is setting up a station at the Thunder Bay Solid Waste and Recycling Facility this week in an effort to divert reusable items bound for the city's landfill.

ReStore Week runs from May 22 to 26.

Residents visiting the landfill during that time can donate gently-used building materials, appliances, cabinets, furniture, tools, plumbing and electrical materials to Habitat for Humanity's tent, which is located after the weigh scales near the public drop-of bins.

Habitat volunteers will be on-hand to accept the items.

Last year, ReStore Week events diverted 8,310 kilograms worth of material from the landfill, according to a news release from the City of Thunder Bay.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with the Habitat for Humanity ReStore with this special, week-long collection," the city's manager of solid waste and recycling services, Jason Sherband, said in the statement.

Those who can't make it to the landfill this week are encouraged to drop off donations to the Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 660 Squier Street, added Habitat chief executive officer Randy Moore.