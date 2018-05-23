The Thunder Bay branch of Habitat for Humanity has big plans for a newly acquired lot on Leith Street, on the city's south side.

On Tuesday, the non-profit organization held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the plot of land at 210 Leith Street, on which it hopes to break ground on a new build in 2019.

At the same time, the group made a plea to the community, for help gaining additional pieces of land on which to build homes.

"Habitat for Humanity, which does incredibly valuable work, is in desperate need of land donations," said CEO Randy Moore.

Even with the new lot, Moore said the organization's list of properties for future builds, is a short one.

"At the moment, Habitat for Humanity, after this year, only has two more properties," he said. "And that means we can't plan a build past 2020."

The organization, which builds affordable homes for low-income families, typically acquires land through donations, or purchases plots from owners who receive a tax receipt.

Moore said he wants to remind land-owners about the option to support the non-profit.

"We haven't made a pitch for land in quite awhile, and I think it's one of those things that can probably slip from people's minds."

Big plans for Leith Street

The organization's 2018 build, a home for a mother and daughter in the city's East End neighbourhood, is already in the works, he said.

In 2019, he said they hope to begin construction on a duplex, to house two families, on the Leith Street property.

Randy Moore is the CEO of Habitat for Humanity Thunder Bay.

Moore said having that housing can make a huge difference for people trying to work their way out of poverty.

"It's a great process," he said, explaining that new homeowners pay an interest-free mortgage, geared to their income.

"So basically we take a family from being low income into being a tax-paying home owner in Thunder Bay, which is a huge positive."

Habitat for Humanity has been operating in Thunder Bay since 1994. In that time, they've built 30 homes, and helped close to 40 families, including 90 children, he said.