'Gussy' has his gear back: Kenora tournament angler thanks Kentucky CO, police

"Gussy" has his gear back.

Jeff Gustafson, a well known tournament angler from Kenora, Ont. had thousands of dollars worth of fishing tackle stolen from his truck earlier this week following a tournament in Lake Cumberland, Kentucky.

But according to a post on Facebook from Gustafson Thursday night, the hard work of fish and game officers and police in Kentucky led to most of the gear being recovered.

Gustafson wrote that thanks to work done by Kentucky Fish and Game officer Jason Estes, his co-workers and the Burnside, Kentucky, police department, most of the fishing gear was recovered on Thursday afternoon and a man was in custody.

The 33-year-old accused, a convicted felon, has been charged with theft over $10,000, fleeing and evading police and two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, the Burnside Police Dept. posted on its Facebook page.

Gustafson said he is thankful to everyone who shared his initial post asking for help to solve the robbery.

"I cannot thank everybody enough for sharing my story over the past couple days, it helped! The tight knit fishing community really is amazing," he wrote. "This in no way reflects Somerset or its people, it's a great community that I look forward to visiting again someday. These stories don't often have a happy ending so I'm very grateful that this one does!"

Gustafson said about 20 high end rods and reels, and 12 full tackle boxes were stolen from the back of his truck some time on Tuesday, April 17.

His next bass tournament is taking place in Alabama next week.