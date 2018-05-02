78 guns turned in during amnesty month: Thunder Bay police
The province-wide gun amnesty program saw 78 firearms turned in to Thunder Bay police.
Province-wide gun amnesty program ran in April
Police said the total includes 10 restricted or prohibited handguns, as well as a "significant" amount of ammunition.
The gun amnesty program ran across the province throughout the month of April. Residents who had illegally-owned firearms, weapons, accessories or ammunition were able to turn them in to municipal police forces and OPP without penalty.
The amnesty didn't apply to guns used in a crime, and anonymous submissions weren't accepted.
Thunder Bay gun owners who still have firearms or ammunitions to turn in are asked to contact Thunder Bay police to make arrangements.