A man from Armstrong, Ont., about 250 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, faces a pair of charges after what Ontario Provincial Police called a "serious assault" on the Gull Bay First Nation.

The 25-year-old man was arrested after a reported altercation Monday around 10:15 p.m., provincial police stated in a written release.

The victim was taken to hospital in Thunder Bay with, what police called, non-life-threatening injuries.

The accused now faces charges of assault causing bodily harm and failing to comply with undertaking.

He was held in custody for a court appearance by video, police said.