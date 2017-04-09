Rob Moquin is a paramedic and unit paramedic chair for Unifor 229. He was once assaulted on the job and "chalked it up as being part of our night shift," he said. Now paramedics are taking a stand against assault and encouraging colleagues to report it when it happens, he added. (Rob Moquin)

An individual has pleaded guilty to assault in connection with an attack on a paramedic last summer.

The incident took place on July 8, 2016 after paramedics were called to assist a person behind a business on Memorial Avenue, Superior North EMS said in a news release. That person became violent and threatening toward the paramedics.

They required the assistance of Thunder Bay Police, who took the assailant into custody, EMS said.

An additional charge of resisting a peace officer was withdrawn.

Representatives of Superior North EMS and the union that represents their paramedics say such assaults are taking place too often.

"Fortunately, no one was injured in this incident," said Superior North EMS chief Wayne Gates in the news release. "Assault against any person, let alone paramedics, is unacceptable."

'We've just seen it as part of the job'

"Too often it happens, and we've just seen it as part of the job," said Rob Moquin, a paramedic and unit paramedic chair for Unifor 229.

"Now we're recognizing that it's definitely not part of the job, and we need to let it be known, definitely among our coworkers, that this is unacceptable behavior for the people that we're trying to help," Moquin told CBC.

Moquin himself was assaulted on the job three or four years ago and did not report it, he said. He and his partner were called to an assault in progress and arrived before police; they shouted at the assailant to stop and he charged at them instead, Moquin said. They weren't injured.

"We just kind of chalked it up as being part of our night shift," he said, "and now we're realizing that it needs to be reported."

Moquin believes the guilty plea in the July 8 assault marks the first successful prosecution in an assault on a local paramedic, he added.

Since then, paramedics have been taking a stronger stand against on-the-job threats and encouraging colleagues to report assaults, he said.