A trial is set to get underway in Thunder Bay, Ont., Monday morning in the case of two former University of Ottawa hockey players charged with sexual assault.

The case dates back to an alleged incident at a West Arthur Street hotel in February 2014, when the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees were in town for a pair of games against the Lakehead Thunderwolves.

The trial of Guillaume Donovan and David Foucher was originally set to start in August 2016. It was delayed until 2017 due to a medical issue involving the family of one of the defence lawyers — and delayed again until 2018 due to another request from the defence, the reason for which the Ministry of the Attorney General would not disclose.

The University of Ottawa suspended its men's hockey program in March of 2014. It later extended that suspension to the 2014-2015 and the 2015-2016 hockey seasons.

It also suspended and later fired Réal Paiement, the head coach of the team.

Two dozen players who were on the men's hockey team when the team was suspended in 2014 filed a class action lawsuit against the university over its handling of the case. They alleged that their reputations were damaged by the cancellation of the season.

That case is proceeding to examinations for discovery, the players' lawyer, Lawrence Greenspon, told CBC in an email.