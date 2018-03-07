A live show that encourages people to relive their childhood dreams and dramas in front of a live audience is coming to Thunder Bay, Ont.

Grownups Read Things They Wrote As Kids is coming to the Finlandia Club on Monday March 12.

The show, which is "pretty much exactly what it sounds like," will feature locals reading things they wrote as kids and teens, said Dan Misener, the host of the show.

"We hear a lot of different kinds of things," he said.

"We hear diary entries. We hear poetry. We hear short stories. We hear cute little-kid writing. We hear very angsty teenage writing," Misener continued. "It's really a lot of fun, but it can also be a little bit heartwarming and sometimes a little bit sad."

A participant at a 'Grownups Read Things They Wrote As Kids' event in London, Ont., reads from an old diary. (Jenna Zuschlag Misener)

"It's a bit of an emotional roller-coaster."

The live show, which is also turned into a podcast and has aired as a radio program on CBC, was dreamed up by Misener and his wife Jenna in 2006, he said. The couple were spending Christmas at Jenna's parents' house, and while rummaging through some boxes in the basement, they came across her pre-teen diaries.

"It was this window into my wife's life that I had never really had before. And it struck us that other people probably had this type of material ... tucked away in a box somewhere," Misener said.

"So we invited some friends and booked a night at a local bar, and lo-and-behold, we're still doing it 11 years later."

Over those years, the show has toured to various cities to hear voices from different parts of the country. This is the first time it's come to Thunder Bay.

For those who might be interested in reading at the event, Misener said there are still a few slots available, but readers must sign up in advance.

Information about reading, as well as purchasing audience tickets can be found on the show's website.