A group calling itself Dryden Recreation Extension and Modification (DREAM) wants to refurbish the 40-year-old Dryden, Ont., arena — and it wants to start by improving accessibility and building women's change rooms.

DREAM knows that the city can't afford to upgrade the arena itself, so members decided a while ago to do it themselves, the group's co-chair, Marnie Oliphant, told CBC News.

The arena was built in 1979, and maintenance has been lacking for the past decade, Oliphant said.

She called the facility a cornerstone of the community.

"Every weekend in the winter there's a tournament running, which brings in business for hotels [and] restaurants," Oliphant said.

"It keeps our kids active in our community. It's not only our kids, we have seniors that curl."

DREAM has raised $50,000 of its $500,000 goal so far.

It also received a grant of $50,000 to help make the bathrooms in the arena lobby wheelchair accessible and to make it possible for people with mobility issues to access the ice surface area, Oliphant said.

In addition to needing the accessibility upgrades, the arena needs more change rooms, specifically for women, Oliphant said, because some female hockey players are forced to change after games in a closet.

DREAM will hold a major fundraiser July 26 featuring hockey brothers Chris and Sean Pronger and American Hockey League coach Bruce Ramsey.