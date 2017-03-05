Earlier this week, CBC Thunder Bay reported that a number of large predatory birds, known for their stealth and secrecy, have been spotted in and around the Lakehead.

Great grey owls typically live deep in the boreal forest and don't often come into contact with people, according to local biologist Brian Ratcliff. Their appearance this year is related to a crash in the population of red-backed voles — the owl's main meal.

Here are some of the pictures you sent us of the great greys from in and around Thunder Bay.

This great grey was photographed in the green space behind the Lakehead Psychiatric Hospital in February, 2017. (Submitted by Stephanie Wex)

According to Stephanie Wex, this owl was photographed on the grounds of the Lakehead Psychiatric Hospital on Thunder Bay's north side. The property features a large, undeveloped green space, popular among dog owners, bird-watchers and joggers.

This owl was spotted near Pass Lake, east of Thunder Bay. (Submitted by TJ Stareski)

The great greys have also been spotted east of Thunder Bay. TJ Stareski, who took this picture of an owl on a hydro pole, said they're common in the Pass Lake area.

Kimberly Wanakamik says she and her husband Rene had an owl hit their vehicle while driving near Nipigon, Ont. As it turned out, the bird was stunned, not killed - a fact they realized when the animal revived while in their car. (Submitted by Kimberly Wanakamik)

Finally, we have this photo and story from Kimberly Wanakamik of Pays Plat First Nation, who said a large owl hit the vehicle she and her husband were driving in near Nipigon.

Ratcliff said when owls are focused on the sounds of food, they can become so fixated they will fly in front of a vehicle and get hit.

According to Wanakamik, her husband assumed the bird was dead "so being the animal lover he is and feeling bad he picked it up for proper disposal."

"About 10 minutes after picking it up, it regained consciousness in the back of our car," she continued. "It perched on the head rest the whole drive home."

Wanakamik said they released the bird back into the wild.