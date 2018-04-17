Man charged after altercation in Thunder Bay, Ont., apartment

A 23-year-old man faces a number of charges after an assault in a north-side Thunder Bay apartment early Tuesday morning that saw two people, including the accused, taken to hospital with stab wounds.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue said in a media release that firefighters were dispatched to a medical call at a Grenville Avenue apartment at about 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Reports indicated the call was due to a possible assault, and that the assailant may still be at the scene, the fire service said.

Responding firefighters entered the apartment and, according to the media release, secured "potential victims," and began treating two victims, along with Superior North EMS paramedics.

No further details were available from the fire service later Tuesday morning.

Man, woman taken to hospital

Police arrived, as well, and in a media release, the Thunder Bay Police Service said an altercation between a 22-year-old woman and 23-year-old man had occurred, and both were taken to hospital.

The extent of their injuries aren't known, but the fire department said both had stab wounds.

Police said the man remains in hospital, but the woman has been released.

The man has been charged with breaking and entering, assault with a weapon, mischief under $5,000 and breach of undertaking.

Both individuals are known to each other, police said.

Police continue to hold the scene while investigation continues.