Ontario Provincial Police officers in Greenstone, Ont say a 28-year-old woman from Longlac who was arrested last month following a break and enter, is in custody for the second time after a traffic stop on Tuesday morning.

According to a written statement from officials, on Jan. 16 officers responded to a break and enter in progress on Kenogami Road in Longlac. After some investigation, police said they executed a search warrant at a residence and charged the 28-year-old woman with several offences including drug possession, possession for the purpose of trafficking, failing to comply with a probation order and unlawfully in a dwelling house.

Police said she was released on bail on Jan. 18 but was picked up again early morning on Jan. 30 at approximately 1:05 a.m. when officers conducted a traffic stop on a pickup truck that was registered to a suspended driver.

Officials said instead of the registered owner, they found the 28-year-old driving the vehicle instead.

Police said the Longlac woman was also a suspended driver and thus was arrested and charged for driving while under suspension.

After some further investigation, police said they also found a small amount of methamphetamine in her possession.

She has since been released on bail again and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 7, according to Tuesday's statements.