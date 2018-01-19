Ontario Provincial Police officers in Greenstone, Ont. say they have arrested a 28-year-old woman from Longlac for drug related charges after officers responded to a break and enter earlier this week.

Police said they responded to a report of a residential break and enter in progress on Kenogami Road at 12:56 p.m. on January 16.

According to a written statement, police detained four people when they arrived at the residence, but found only one person in possession of marijuana and ecstasy as well as a debt list.

After the initial investigation, Greenstone OPP said with the help of the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau and the local Community Street Crime Unit, a search warrant was executed and officers found an additional 139 methamphetamine tables.

The woman is expected to appear in court in Longlac on Feb. 7 to answer to the charges.