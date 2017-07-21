Charges against a 22-year-old man from Geraldton, Ont., including impaired driving, have been upgraded after a motorcyclist who was hit on Highway 11 on Sunday died in hospital, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

In a written release issued Thursday evening, police said Robert Gratton, 64, from Casselman, Ont., died at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on Tuesday after his condition worsened.

The 22-year-old man, who police alleged was driving the car that hit Gratton, originally faced a number of charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and impaired driving causing bodily harm. Those charges have been upgraded to offences causing death.

On Sunday at around 8:40 a.m., a black car struck the lead motorcycle in a group of four near the Highway 11 intersection at Kenogamisis Dam Road, between Geraldton and Longlac, police said.

Gratton was first taken to hospital in Geraldton with what police called serious injuries, before being airlifted to hospital in Thunder Bay.

The 22-year-old driver of the car reportedly fled into the bush after the crash but was later found by officers, including a canine unit, after a tip from a nearby motorist.