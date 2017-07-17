A 22-year-old man from Geraldton, Ont., is facing numerous charges, including impaired driving, after a head-on collision on Highway 11 Sunday, and a subsequent police search, that closed the route for several hours.

The man has also been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving bodily harm, according to a written release from Ontario Provincial Police.

On Sunday at around 8:40 a.m., a black car struck the lead motorcycle in a group of four head-on near the highway's intersection at Kenogamisis Dam Road, west of Longlac, police said in the release.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital in Geraldton with what police called serious injuries; he was then transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

The driver of the car fled into the bush after the crash but was found by officers, including a canine unit, after a tip from a nearby motorist, police said.

ADVISORY Ongoing collision investigation, #OPP advising not to pickup hitchhikers in #Geraldton area, there is no threat to public safety^jp — @OPP_COMM_NWR

The highway between Geraldton and Longlac reopened around 6 p.m., Sunday, police said.

The accused is scheduled in court Monday for a bail hearing.