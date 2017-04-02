Greenstone Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the theft of a 12 gauge shotgun from a Geraldton, Ont. home.

On Friday, March 30, Greenstone OPP were contacted by the homeowner, who reported that he had returned home in the afternoon to find his house had been entered and his firearm stolen at some point during the day, police said in a news release.

The firearm is described by the owner as a 12 gauge shotgun with a golden-brown stock, a faded breach casing, and a beaded sight, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Greenstone OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (807) 854-1333.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).