The holiday season will soon be upon us, which means it's time to collect your non-perishable food items and donate them to local food banks in need.

This year, for the 9th annual Stuff-a-Cruiser event, Ontario Provincial Police officers in Greenstone, Ont., along with members of the Superior North Emergency Medical Services, will once again be collecting non-perishable food items for the Greenstone Harvest Centre, the local food bank that provides support to families in the area.

People are encouraged to donate items such as peanut butter, canned food, baby supplies or cash, according to a written statement released on Friday.

The event will take place on Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to noon at Pat's No Frills and Daneff's Food Market in Geraldton, and again from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fresh Mart in Longlac, Ont.

Donations can be dropped off prior to the event at the two locations, as well as the Northern Store in Nakina or the Greenstone OPP Detachment.