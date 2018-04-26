Skip to Main Content
Greenstone OPP investigate multiple storage building break and enters

Greenstone OPP officers are investigating multiple break and enters that have occurred at a municipal storage building, located on 306 First Avenue in Geraldton, Ont.
OPP in Geraldton are asking for the public's help in identifying this individual as they are investigating multiple break and enters at a storage building on First Avenue. (Greenstone OPP)

Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying an individual who was captured on the surveillance camera.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greenstone OPP or crime stoppers.

