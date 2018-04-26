Greenstone OPP investigate multiple storage building break and enters
Greenstone OPP officers are investigating multiple break and enters that have occurred at a municipal storage building, located on 306 First Avenue in Geraldton, Ont.
Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying an individual who was captured on the surveillance camera.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greenstone OPP or crime stoppers.