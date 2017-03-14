Birdwatchers are aflutter in northwestern Ontario after spotting several flocks of greater white-fronted geese in the region.

The geese typically migrate through the central plains, according to Brian Ratcliff, the chair of the bird records committee for the Thunder Bay Field Naturalists.

Individual birds sometimes pass through northwestern Ontario in the fall, migrating as part of flocks of Canada Geese, but it's rare to see large groups all together in the early spring, Ratcliff said.

This past week, however, birders have spotted the geese in Thunder Bay, Nakina, Dorion and Terrace Bay.

"We've had some really significant winds all across North America, and in Thunder Bay here for about five or six days in total, and it just sort of coincided with the same time these birds started showing up," Ratcliffe said.

Greater white-fronted geese typically migrate through the central plains, according to Brian Ratcliff of the Thunder Bay Field Naturalists. It's rare to see whole flocks in northwestern Ontario. (Connie Hartviksen)

Blown off course by winds?

"If they get caught up in a big storm situation, they could get blown off their normal line of migration, and that may have pushed these birds that normally migrate farther west of us ... a little bit farther east toward us here," he added.

"That's a speculation, but the timing seems to match up with these big wind storms," Ratcliff said.

The geese are among several unusual bird sightings this winter, he added.

Three years ago, Ratcliff hatched a plan to track the number of bird species spotted in the region over the winter.

Greated white-fronted geese have been spotted this past week in Thunder Bay, Nakina, Dorion and Terrace Bay, according to Brian Ratcliff of the Thunder Bay Field Naturalists. (Connie Hartviksen)

More bird species sighted than previous winters

He began a northwestern Ontario winter bird list as a compliment to provincial lists kept across Canada — which track species sighted between December 1 and the end of February each year.

Birders reported 100 species this winter, up from 95 last year and 85 the previous year.

The most fascinating sighting was a Carolina Wren, Ratcliff said.

It's a species associated with the southeastern U.S. that sometimes breeds in southern Ontario, he added, but this year one frequented a feeder in the Vickers Heights area of Thunder Bay from November until mid-January.

For those still hoping to catch a glimpse of some unusual species, Ratcliffe said the greater white-fronted geese are still in the region and have been spotted at Chapple's Golf Course.

The geese like open fields with no snow cover and old grasses, he said.