A Thunder Bay, Ont. biologist says the recent appearance of some large owls in the northwestern Ontario city and surrounding area is due to what's called an "irruption."

Brian Ratcliff says great grey owls usually winter deep in the boreal forest and are secretive birds.

However, he said when the owls' primary forage crashes, this causes the birds to venture far south of their normal winter range. This is called an irruption.

"What's happened is there has been a crash in the red backed vole," said Ratcliff. "

[The voles] are on a five-to-six year cycle, so it peaks and valleys out, and peaks again. So the owl population follows them."

Ratcliff noted some great grey owls have been showing up around the city of Thunder Bay for a few weeks. He said the large owls often don't have any fear of people.

"When you live back in the bush, you have very little contact with people, with automobiles, will all man-made structures," said Ratcliff.

The biologist suggested the owl's train of thought when it comes to people and machinery might be something like this: "It doesn't look like a moose, but...eh..I don't have a problem with moose anyway. I'm here, I'm hunting, I'm trying to catch food because I'm hungry," he said.

Ratcliff noted great grey owls normally hunt right at the end of the day in low light but will start looking for prey earlier if they are hungry. He said that explains why they can sometimes be seen on a perch during the midday or into the early afternoon.

A rare chance to see an owl up close

Owls have tremendous sound perception for a mouse in the snow, even a foot or so down, Ratcliff said, adding an owl can even hear a mouse feeding under all that snow.

"They can hear that, and they pounce," he said. "They leave these imprints of their bodies and their wings in the snow. They are called plunge holes."

This great gray owl was perched on Main Street in Thunder Bay, on a late Februray afternoon in 2017. (photo credit: Gord Ellis/CBC)

When owls are focused on the sounds of food, they can become so fixated they will fly in front of a vehicle and get hit, Ratcliff said. Despite the occasional irruptions into more populated — and dangerous — areas, great grey owl numbers seem to be stable, he added.

"During the big irruption we had in this area during 2004 and 2005, there were hundreds and hundreds of great grey owls around the Thunder Bay area," said Ratcliff.

The biologist said irruptions of the owls provide everyone a rare and unique chance to see one of nature's most unusual creatures up-close.

"If you find one hunting somewhere, just park, use your vehicle as a blind, and just watch it," Ratcliff said. "It's a great opportunity, especially for kids, who probably don't get the opportunity to see an owl in the wild."