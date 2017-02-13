Thunder Bay-Superior North MPP Michael Gravelle has announced he's stepping aside from his role as minister for northern development and mines, citing a year-long battle with depression.

In a written statement issued Monday, Gravelle said he has been "grappling with this disease privately," and following advice from his doctor, has asked Premier Kathleen Wynne to have another member of the legislature "temporarily assume responsibility for the Ministry of Northern Development and Mines."

"It has become clear to me that it will take some time, effort, treatment and understanding to properly address this illness," Gravelle stated.

The veteran northwestern Ontario MPP added that the premier has been "incredibly supportive," of the decision.

In a statement to CBC News, Wynne said that Thunder Bay-Atikokan MPP Bill Mauro will assume Gravelle's ministerial duties while he is away from the legislature in addition to continuing his role as minister of municipal affairs.

"It takes great courage to speak publicly about mental health challenges," the premier was quoted as saying.

"I want to wish Michael Gravelle a speedy and complete recovery. I know that everyone at Queen's Park‎ will have him in their thoughts and will be rooting for him."

Gravelle said that, in his absence, the staff at his ministry and constituency offices will continue "to address challenges and opportunities through their work at the Ministry of Northern Development and Mines and for the constituents of Thunder Bay-Superior North."

Support from his colleagues

A number of politicians from both sides of the legislature took to Twitter shortly after Gravelle's announcement to wish him well.

"I have a tremendous amount of respect for my colleague, Michael Gravelle," Mauro tweeted on Monday.

"We look forward to having him back as soon as possible in cabinet and caucus. He's an important part of our team," Mauro continued, adding that the most important thing is that Gravelle take the time he needs.

Lisa MacLeod, the Progressive Conservative MPP for Nepean-Carleton, also offered her support.

"My hope for Michael is he gets the help he needs and joins us back at the Park when he is able," she tweeted.

Algoma-Manitoulin New Democrat MPP Michael Mantha also tweeted that he looks forward to Gravelle's return to Queen's Park.

At the federal level, Thunder Bay-Superior North MP Patty Hajdu told CBC News Gravelle has been a mentor and a friend.

"I'm impressed by his courage to come out and talk about it publicly," she said.

"I very much respect his decision to be public with his challenge, but most of all, my heart's with him and I'm thinking about him as he moves forward."

Gravelle was first elected to the Ontario legislature in 1995 representing the former riding of Port Arthur. He was re-elected as the first MPP for the new Thunder Bay-Superior North riding in June, 1999.