A family in Grassy Narrows First Nation and a police force that serves a number of Indigenous communities in northern Ontario are reminding everyone to check Halloween candy after a scary incident this week.

Rudy Turtle's 11-year-old daughter was going through her candy Wednesday evening that she got while trick-or-treating when she found a needle stuck through a Reese's peanut butter cup, he told CBC News.

She brought some of her candies and she was opening them and while she was about to eat this one ... all of a sudden she told me 'hey dad, there's a needle in here,'" he said.

"She showed me the candy and we looked at it and sure enough, there was a needle in there."

Turtle's daughter was not hurt, he said, as they noticed the sharp object before she bit into the treat.

While a number of incidents of needles and other objects being found in Halloween candy have been reported in a number of cities in Canada since Oct. 31, Turtle said he was shocked it happened in his community of about 1,000 people.

"You never think that it's going to happen to you ... especially in a small community like Grassy Narrows," he said. "You don't really think it could happen here."

Grassy Narrows is about 100 kilometres north of Kenora, Ont.

Turtle said he reported the incident to the Treaty Three Police Service, the Indigenous force that polices a number of First Nation communities in the far western part of the province. He added that, when the family inspected his daughter's candy, there was nothing obviously suspicious about any of the treats.

In light of the discovery, Turtle said he wanted to warn other families to be careful.

"When they open their package, they're going to have to examine and look at [the candy], see how safe they are," he said.

That warning was echoed by Terry McCaffrey, a staff sergeant with Treaty Three police. "We still have to be very vigilant in checking our children's candy to make sure that it's safe for their consumption," he said.

McCaffrey confirmed that police have been notified of the incident and are investigating. He said that, at this point, it appears to be an isolated case.

"This is the only incident of this type that we have at this time," he said.

Anyone found deliberately putting objects into candy they hand out on Halloween can face criminal charges, like assault with a weapon, McCaffrey said.

"This is not a trick-or-treat, no, this is most definitely a serious criminal code offence."