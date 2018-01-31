The Treaty Three Police Service has laid charges against Simon Fobister, the chief of Grassy Narrows First Nation, stemming from two alleged incidents earlier this month.

Fobister, 62, was charged with impaired driving on Jan. 5 and assault and breach of an undertaking on Jan. 21. According to court documents, the breach was of a condition to abstain from "the consumption of alcohol or other intoxicating substances."

Both incidents allegedly took place in Grassy Narrows, a community about 90 kilometres northeast of Kenora, Ont. Treaty Three police confirmed the accused is the chief.

Officials at Grassy Narrows confirmed that Fobister still sits as the community's chief. Deputy Chief Rudy Turtle said council and administration are following the Indian Act, which prescribes the removal of a chief or councillor only upon conviction of a crime.

The charges against Fobister have not been proved in court. The case is scheduled to return to court in Kenora in February.

Elections for chief and council in Grassy Narrows are scheduled for the spring of 2018.