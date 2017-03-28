Ontario Provincial Police have identified the body of a man found dead in a vehicle near Pass Lake, Ont. on March 20, as that of 33-year-old Grant Tiboni, from Jacques Township.
Tiboni, who had been missing since September of 2016, was last seen in the area of Silver Harbour Road, in the Municipality of Shuniah, east of Thunder Bay.
A post mortem examination of the body took place on March 28, at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.
Foul play is not suspected at this time, OPP said in a release.