A 47-year-old woman wanted in conjunction with a Monday abduction near Thunder Bay, Ont., is in custody, OPP said Tuesday.

Lynda McCallum was sought by police after an eight-year-old boy was reportedly abducted in Gorham Township, just north of Thunder Bay.

The abduction resulted in an Amber Alert, which was sent out shortly before noon; the boy was found in good health at about 12:30 p.m., Monday. McCallum, however, remained at large, police said.

The OPP said Tuesday morning that she was subsequently located and was in custody. No further details were immediately available, but police said more information will be provided.