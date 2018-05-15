Skip to Main Content
Suspect in Gorham Township abduction in custody, OPP says

Lynda McCallum, who was wanted in connection with the abduction of an 8-year-old boy in Gorham Township on Monday, is in police custody, OPP said.

Lynda McCallum was sought by police after an eight-year-old boy was reportedly abducted in Gorham Township, just north of Thunder Bay.

The abduction resulted in an Amber Alert, which was sent out shortly before noon; the boy was found in good health at about 12:30 p.m., Monday.  McCallum, however, remained at large, police said.

The OPP said Tuesday morning that she was subsequently located and was in custody. No further details were immediately available, but police said more information will be provided.

