Two more charged in Gorham Township abduction: OPP

Two more people have been charged in connection with the abduction of an eight-year-old boy in Gorham Township on May 14, OPP said Thursday.

The abduction occurred at about 9 a.m. in the area of Copenhagen Road, north of Thunder Bay.

The abduction prompted an Amber Alert, which led to the boy being located in good health later that day.

OPP said Thursday that two men, aged 32 and 18 and both from Thunder Bay, have been charged with abduction in connection with the incident. Both have been released from custody, and will appear in Thunder Bay court in July.

One other person, a 47-year-old woman from Thunder Bay, also faces charges over the abduction. OPP said Tuesday she had been charged with abduction, breaking and entering, and assault.

She has also been released from custody, and will be in court on June 1.