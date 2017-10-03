A respected Thunder Bay, Ont., angler and outdoors writer will celebrate a major career milestone next year as he's inducted into the Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame.

Gord Ellis was notified of his acceptance into the hall in September. The hall is based in Hayward, Wis., and recognizes those who have had a positive impact on freshwater sport fishing. Ellis will be officially inducted at a ceremony to take place in 2018.

Gord Ellis with a brook trout, caught in August. (Gord Ellis/Facebook)

"It's a formal way of recognizing the contributions he's made to sport fishing, and also he's been an excellent ambassador to the sport in northwestern Ontario, and even more broadly than that," said Jason Dampier, a former Thunder Bay resident and an acquaintance of Ellis.

Dampier nominated Ellis for induction into the hall, and hopes to attend the induction ceremony.

In his letter to the hall, Dampier wrote that Ellis "has developed a multi-faceted communication approach which has introduced fishing to the public, as well as maintained public interest and awareness for freshwater fishing and conservation. Gord's communication style draws audiences in, while providing excellent fishing tips."

Ellis is a well-known figure in angling, hunting and outdoors writing, with a career that's spanned 25 years. He's the senior editor of Ontario Out of Doors magazine, and a member of the Outdoor Writers of Canada. He's won several awards for his writing, including special recognition from the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry for his work.

Ellis is also a fishing guide, a regular on the seminar circuit, and hosts the outdoor column for CBC Thunder Bay's morning show, Superior Morning, during which he regularly discusses topics related to fishing, hunting and conservation.

"Gord's commitment and love of fishing is infectious across the region," said Michael Dick, CBC Thunder Bay's executive producer. "He's a household name and a go-to on all things fish."

"We couldn't be more proud of this major career accomplishment."