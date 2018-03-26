A well-known Thunder Bay-based outdoors writer, angler and journalist has earned a major honour, taking his place in the Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame.

Gord Ellis was inducted into the hall at a ceremony that took place at the Northwest Sportsmen's Show in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Saturday. He was one of 13 inductees — 12 individuals and one organization — recognized by the hall for their "significant and lasting contributions" to the sport and heritage of freshwater fishing.

"It's a true honour to be in the Hall of Fame, as fishing is something I've loved to do my whole life," Ellis told CBC News on Sunday. "The fact I've been able to share that passion in my work, and maybe inspire someone else to take up the pursuit, has been a blessing."

In addition to being CBC Thunder Bay's outdoors columnist, Ellis has built a long career writing about, and sharing his knowledge of, fishing and the outdoors.

He's the senior editor of Ontario Out of Doors magazine, a member of the Outdoor Writers of Canada, and has received several awards for his writing. He's also a fishing guide and regular speaker at seminars.

He was nominated for the hall by former Thunder Bay resident Jason Dampier, who noted Ellis's use of various communication methods to introduce fishing to the public, as well as Ellis's focus on conservation, in his nomination letter.

Gord Ellis (centre) with Ann Orth (left), another 2018 Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame inductee, and Dan Gapen (right) a previous inductee. (photo credit: Gord Ellis )

The other inductees honoured on Saturday were:

George Becker

Tony Burmek

Bill Cooper

Jim Grandt

Arne Juul

Pat Neu

Anne Orth

Dave Precht

Jerry Ross

Mike Schoonveld

Jim Thomas

National Fishing Lure Collector's Club

The Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame and Museum is located in Hayward, Wisconsin, and is dedicated to the "education and conservation of fresh water sportfishing throughout the world."