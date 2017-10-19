Thunder Bay, Ont. residents are mourning the loss of Canadian musician Gord Downie.

The singer and frontman of the the band The Tragically Hip died Tuesday night surrounded by his children and family, according to a statement.

He was 53, and was diagnosed with an incurable brain cancer called glioblastoma in December 2015.

He was beloved by many Canadians and his songs were a staple in many households.

"We've been, really, really big fans of Gord's and the Tragically Hip and his music has played a big part in our life," said Jonny Bright, who owns Milk and Water Baking Co. in Thunder Bay with his wife Ellen.

Saddened by the loss they decided to give all of Wednesday's proceeds to the Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack Fund , a charity started by Downie and the Wenjack family last year. It gives money to community-based, grassroots, Indigenous projects. It's a cause Downie devoted the last months of his life promoting.

"I just really wanted to do something to honour Gord and that cause was really important to him so I feel like it's the least we can do in his honour," said Ellen Bright.

Local bakery gave all of their cupcake proceeds Wednesday to the Gord Dowine and Chanie Wenjack fund. They raised $655 towards the cause that supports Indigenous reconciliation initiatives. (Jackie McKay)

The couple were selling tiramisu cupcakes and wrote "in Gord we trust" in black icing on one as they played the Tragically Hip over the store stereo.

They raised $655 for the fund, according to the bakery's Facebook page.

Down the street at New Day Records and Accessories, owner Jason Wellwood said he had placed a big order of Gord Downie and Tragically Hip records earlier that week by coincidence.

Jason Wellwood, owner of New Day Records and Accessories, was surprised to hear the news of Gord Downies death. Wellwood said that he expects many fans to come looking for his music in the coming weeks. (Jackie McKay)

There is usually an influx of people buying the records of a beloved musician after they die, said Wellwood.

"Maybe they thought 'I have all the time in the world to pick it up' or they've completely forgotten about the band, forgotten how much the music meant to them and how important it was," said Wellwood. "With the passing of a figure like that they are suddenly ready to come back and embrace the music again."

He was also upset to hear the news even though he knew it was coming.

"Lets face it, we all knew it was coming at some point," said Wellwood. "I think in the back of a lot of our minds we thought that the will of the people was going to keep Gord alive."