A treaty organization that represents 49 First Nation communities in northern Ontario, including one with a close connection to the iconic singer, says it is mourning the death of Canadian musician Gord Downie.

Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler released a statement Wednesday morning in the wake of the announcement of Downie's death.

"Words cannot express our sorrow and our thoughts and prayers are with Gord's brothers Mike and Patrick, and all of their family and friends," Fiddler was quoted as saying in a written release. "My dear friend took the country by storm last year with his heartfelt call to action, and exposed dark truths about this country like no one before him."

Downie used his celebrity in his final months to speak out in support of Canada's Indigenous peoples, declaring "Canada is not Canada. We are not the country we think we are."

His Secret Path project highlighted the death of Chanie Wenjack, a 12-year-old Ojibway boy who died from hunger and exposure after trying to find his way home, on foot, from the Cecilia Jeffrey Indian Residential School in Kenora, Ont., in 1966.

His body was found along railroad tracks, approximately 60 kilometres from the school. He was attempting to make the 1,000 kilometre journey home to his community of Ogoki Post, also known as Marten Falls First Nation.

The release of Secret Path commemorated 50-years since the tragedy.

The project included a solo album, a graphic novel and an animated film to honour Wenjack's memory and educate other Canadians about what happened.

Gord Downie's multi-media project, Secret Path, told the story of 12-year-old Chanie Wenjack.

"I have been deeply moved by Gord's work with the Wenjack family to bring the history of the Indian Residential School system to a national audience," Fiddler's statement continued. "Gord restored the dignity and innocence of a little boy who only wanted to go home, and we have been humbled by his determination to share the story of Chanie and all of our youth who never made it home."

"We will forever be touched by Gord's compassion and commitment to guide us along the path to reconciliation. Gord knew this wouldn't be easy, but I pray that my friend has inspired us all to get moving."

Downie launched the project on Sept. 9, 2016, in Marten Falls, which is about 400 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, Ont.

Downie was honoured with the Lakota spirit name "Wicapi Omani" or "He Who Walks Amongst the Stars," at the national assembly of the Assembly of First Nations in December, according to Nishnawbe Aski Nation.