A swimmer from northwestern Ontario has scored two medals at the Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg.



Gabe Mastromatteo took gold in the men's 50m breaststroke Tuesday and silver in the men's 200m breaststroke on Wednesday.



Mastromatteo posted a time of 29.19 in the Tuesday race, beating out Markham's Owen Huang by .56 of a second. Victoria's Michael Schmidt took bronze.



On Wednesday, Mastromatteo placed second behind Finlay Knox of Okotoks, Alta with a time of 2:20.90. Huang placed third.

Mastromatteo is scheduled to compete Thursday in the 100m breast stroke, the event in which he won gold at the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations swimming championships earlier this year.



Fifteen-year-old Mastromatteo swims out of Kenora and is listed on the Kenora Swimming Sharks web site as holding club records in the 100m and 200m breaststroke.

Mastromatteo broke a Canadian age group record (13-14) in the final of the 100m breaststroke at the 2017 Canadian Swimming Trials in Victoria, B.C.