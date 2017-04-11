Two teenagers are charged with the killing of a pet goat in the small town of Rainy River, Ont.

Provincial police issued a news release on Tuesday to say they had charged two 18-year-old men with the April 2 killing of the goat at a home in Rainy River, located about 440 kilometres west of Thunder Bay.

Both teens are charged with trespassing at night, possession of a dangerous weapon and killing animals other than cattle.

They are scheduled to appear in court on May 11.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to replace the goat.

On the summary page, Sara Gall writes that her 9-year-old niece, Diana's, pet goat was "beaten to death with an axe."

"She bottle fed him and they even played together. He loved to follow her around," Gall wrote. "My goal is to raise some money for Diana so she can put it toward another pet goat, if she'd like."