The Ontario NDP has chosen its candidate to run in the upcoming provincial election in a northwestern Ontario riding that's been orange since it was created almost 20 years ago.

Glenn Archer, a longtime corrections officers in Kenora, Ont., will run for the New Democrats in Kenora-Rainy River. NDP candidates have held the riding since it was created prior to the 1999 election. The incumbent, Sarah Campbell, has stated she's leaving politics after the current term.

"I'm so proud to be running on Andrea Horwath's team," Archer was quoted as saying in a written release issued by the party. "The NDP platform ... means dental care, universal drug coverage for everyone, a plan to fix our healthcare system and address hospital overcrowding and wait times."

The party made the decision after meetings in Kenora, Dryden and Fort Frances.

Party officials said Archer has lived in Kenora for almost 20 years, working as a corrections officer. He has also been actively involved in the union, representing OPSEU corrections workers.

"Too much money has been wasted on privatizing services over the last 15 years," Archer said in the written release.

"I know that people are tired of the long wait times at hospitals and long-term care facilities. We're tired of sky-high hydro bills. Our communities are tired of driving on dangerous highways."

Former Kenora-area MP Greg Rickford is running for the Progressive Conservatives in the June 7 election, while Ember McKillop will run for the Greens. The Liberals have not yet declared a candidate.