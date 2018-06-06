The Anishinabek Nation elected a new Grand Council Chief on Wednesday after a traditional stand-up election at Fort William First Nation.

Glen Hare from M'Chigeeng First Nation was elected as the new Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief after defeating Chief Shining Turtles from Whitefish River First Nation, with a vote of 30 to 10.

"I'm looking forward to it," said Grand Council Chief Hare. " I love what I do."

Hare recently completed his fourth term as the Anishinabek Nation Deputy Grand Council Chief and has been involved with Anishinaabe politics for the past 33 years.

"I want to make all you Chiefs proud," Hare said. "I will honour the direction that you take your community,"

According to a news release, Hare advised all Chiefs that synchronized elections need to be in place in order to be "so much stronger," especially with the provincial election happening on Thursday, June 7.

"Let's get away from this two-year, three-year all over the place, all over the map. Let's work that out," Hare said, "We have to stand together whichever way [the provincial election] goes."

"I will travel night and day for you Chiefs, for your community and your citizens."

The Anishinabek Nation represents 40 communities across the province and represents about 60,000 people.

While previous terms saw only one Deputy Grand Council Chief position, for this election and moving forward, there will be four Regional Deputy Grand Council Chiefs representing each of the four regions — Northern Superior, Southwest, Southeast and Lake Huron.